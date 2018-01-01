Mailbutler

Your personal assistant that brings email communication back to the 21st century.

Notes & Tasks

Context for your emails

Never forget about additional information by attaching notes to your emails.

Add to-do items to your emails, get reminded when they are due, and mark them as done when you’re finished.

You can even attach notes and tasks to outgoing emails to share them with your colleagues.

Send Later

Write now – deliver later

Schedule emails to be sent at a specific date and time in the future.

Optimize delivery dates based on your recipients and not on yourself.

Tracking

Become more informed

Know if and when a recipient has actually opened your email or tracked links.

Plan your next communication steps based on knowledgeable data.

More Priceless Features

Message Templates

Save time by preparing templates for repeatedly sent information and messages.

Snooze

Make a new message temporarily disappear from your inbox and reappear later.

Follow-Up

Get reminded if an email recipient has not responded after a certain period.

Undo Send

Attachment Upload

Avatar Images

Unsubscribe

Email Signatures

Let your signature speak for you

Create beautiful email signatures based on various templates. Define the signature’s individual style.

Signatures created with Mailbutler are responsive and look great on mobile devices and on desktop computers.

Mailbutler can be connected with the following services:

